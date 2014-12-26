Dan Marinko had a stellar performance in Edwardsville's opening game at the State Farm Classic in Normal with his defensive play and nine-point contribution.

The Edwardsville boys’ basketball team slipped by host Normal at the State Farm Holiday Classic on Saturday 51-48 at Normal West High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers increase their won-loss record to 7-2 and face Chicago North Lawndale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dan Marinko, the Tigers’ star quarterback in football, continues to be impressive on the hardwoods with his defensive play, coach Mike Waldo said. Edwardsville coach He also contributed nine points offensively to Edwardsville’s win on Friday.

Oliver Stephen paced the Tigers with 21 points; A.J .Epenesa had 10 points; and Mark Smith contributed nine points.

More like this: