EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls swimming team won 11 of the 12 events, with both Pera Onal and Maddie Milburn winning twice as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 113-57 in the season-opening dual meet for both teams Thursday evening at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers swam well as a team in taking the season opener, with all three relay teams winning their races along with the individual winners.

Onal won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:26.88, with O'Fallon's Athena King coming in second at 2:33.90 and the Tigers' Emily Moody third at 2:35.39, then followed up with a win in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:06.60, with Rebekah Barnes of the Panthers second at 1:08.17 and Edwardsville's Taylor Wilkerson third at 1:16.11. Milburn won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.79 seconds, with teammate Ally Janson second at 26.55 seconds and O'Fallon's Emerson Wallace third at 26.86 seconds, then Milburn took the 100-yard freestyle at 57.93 seconds, with Wallace second at 1:01.41 and Wilkerson third at 1:01.98.

Rachel Barnes won the only event on the program for the Panthers, taking the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:06.34, with the Tigers' Lia Kampwerth second at 2:07.90 and teammate Karis Chen third at 2:17.72. Kampwerth came back to win the 500-yard freestyle at 5:47.59, with the Tigers' Henley Mason second at 5:55.88 and Barnes coming in third at 5:57.73. Chen went on to win the 100-yard breaststroke, coming in at 1:12.70. with Janson second at 1:15.67 and Rachel Barnes coming in third at 1:19.17. Grace Sponeman was the other Tigers' individual winner on the day, taking the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.70, with Moody coming in second at 1:10.06 and King third at 1:10.57.

The Edwardsville relay teams swept all three races, starting with the team of Onal, Chen, Moody and Milburn winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.58, with O'Fallon's Madison Luechtefeld, Rebekah Barnes, King and Wallace second at 2:05.28 and the Tigers' team of Chloe Harrison, Mason, Sponeman and Wilkerson third at 2:09.94. Edwardsville's team of Janson, Milburn, Sponeman and Kampwerth won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.11, with the Panthers' team of Rachel Barnes, Luechtefeld, Avery Ward and Wallace coming in second at 1:50.27 and the Tigers' team of Ximena Gonzalez, Sam Hangsleben, Alyssa Grant and Simone Myers came in third at 2:08.26. Finally, the team of Onal, Kampwerth, Janson and Chen won the 400-yard freestyle relay for Edwardsville with a time of 4:07.46, with O'Fallon's team of King, Rebekah Barnes, Ward and Rachel Barnes second at 4:09.08 and the Tigers' team of Wilkerson, Mason, Harrison and Moody were third at 4:17.90.

