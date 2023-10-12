EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team was able to utilize momentum gained from playing in the St. Charles East Scholastic Cup tournament this past weekend, and played exceptionally well in defeating Alton 25-14, 25-4 in a Southwestern Conference match played Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The match was the Tigers' annual Pink-Out match to raise money for breast cancer research. The Tigers wore pink jerseys for the match and honored and saluted breast cancer survivors between the junior varsity and varsity matches.

As for the match itself, Edwardsville was hitting on all cylinders and put together a very strong match, dominating at almost every level.

"Tonight was a strong showing by our offense and defense," said Tigers' head coach Heather Ohlau. "We looked to improve our game play from our prior meeting. We were able to utilize the momentum we built from competing this past weekend in Aurora, and didn't hold back."

The offense was able to mix up the attack in various ways, with the passers and hitters working together to show great results.

"Our attackers continue to work in diversifying their attack options," Ohlau said, "while our passers continue to work on reading the attack and making a consistent in-system pass."

Sydney Davis led Edwardsville with seven kills, with Addie Reader adding on five, while Megan Knobeloch had 17 assists, Hanna Matarelli had six digs and also served up 17 points and eight aces. Kelsey Renth added on nine points and two aces, while Madelyn Ohlau had five points and three aces, with Reader coming up with two blocks.

The Redbirds are now 15-14-1 and host Hazelwood East of north St. Louis County Wednesday night at the Redbirds Nest in their Senior Night match, starting at 6 p.m. Alton concludes the regular season with three straight Southwestern Conference road matches, at Collinsville on Thursday at 6 p.m., at Belleville West Oct. 17 at 5:45 p.m. and at O'Fallon Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

The Tigers improve to 19-8 and play at East St. Louis Thursday night, then play at Breese Mater Dei Catholic next Monday and conclude the regular season at home in their annual Senior Night match, going against Belleville West, with all matches set to start at 5:45 p.m.

