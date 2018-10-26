EVANSTON – The Edwardsville High School football team forced a season-high five turnovers and quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman had a 78-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter as the Tigers won their first round IHSA Class 8A playoff game 44-27 on the road at Evanston on Friday night.

Defensive back Jalen Cooper had two interceptions for touchdowns of 26 and 16 yards, while Dionte Rodgers also had an interception return of 17 yards in the third quarter. Abdur-Rahman also had a 54-yard touchdown run early in the second half, part of his 206 yards rushing on the night on 13 attempts.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers had 289 yards total offense, all but 8 yards on the ground, and the three interception returns for touchdowns set a Class 8A record for most in a game, and ties an all-time record set by East St. Louis in 1985.

Edwardsville will play the winner of today’s game between West Aurora and South Elgin in next week’s second round at home. The date, site and kickoff time will be announced by the IHSA Monday afternoon.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: