O'FALLON - EDWARDSVILLE 62, METRO 34: Quierra Love had 18 points to lead Edwardsville to a 62-34 win over Metro of St. Louis in the O'Fallon Tournament Tuesday evening; the Tigers went to 2-0 on the year with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday tournament finale against McCluer North.

Rachel Pranger and Jaylen Townsend each had 12 points for EHS in the win; Kate Martin added seven points on the day.

EDWARDSVILLE 69, HAZELWOOD CENTRAL 38

Edwardsville trounced Hazelwood Central 69-38 in a Wednesday morning game in the O'Fallon Tournament.

Martin led all scorers with 24 points, while Myriah Noodle-Haywood had 11 points and Love also added 11 points. Pranger had eight points, while Townsend added seven points. Morgan Hulme had four points, Rachel Vinyard had three points and Katelynne Roberts added one point.

More details from this game and tonight's contest for the Tigers will be coming later.

