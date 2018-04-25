HIGHLAND - Edwardsville, Alton and Triad battled it out in the Madison County Large Schools Girls Track and Field Championships Tuesday night at Highland with Edwardsville prevailing.

On the girl's side, Edwardsville (172.5) took first past the Redbirds (155), with Triad (151.5), Collinsville (83), Highland (76) and Granite City (71) following.

“They did really well,” said Edwardsville girls coach Camilla Eberlin. “We put some girls in some different events, just trying to accumulate points and they really came through and worked hard for it.”

The Tigers swept the top two places in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races, Abby Korak (2:16.77) and Lorie Cashdollar (2:17.07) in the 800, Korak (5.17.11) and Melissa Spencer (5:18.99) in the 1,600 and Abby Schrobilgen (11:28.29) and Hannah Stuart (11:35.38) in the 3200. “It was a team effort,” Eberlin said. “(Quierra) Love came out with a big (second in the 200); it's the first time we've gotten her into an open (200) since she tweaked her hamstring (the Southwestern Illinois Relays to open the season).

“My discus and shot throwers came up with PRs in the discus and some great places in the shot put; it was truly a team effort," Eberlin said.

“We were shooting for the win, but we did well, they did well,” said Alton coach Jaida Moore. “it was like going back-and-forth with the points and first places today. We've got a nice rivalry with Edwardsville, but it's always fun; it's a respectable rivalry. The coaches get along and the girls get along with them. It's good to see a friendly rivalry.”

The Redbirds' Mans sisters both took events, Katie Mans in the high jump (5-4) and Kellie Mans in the 400 (1:00.35) while Lauren Weiner won the pole vault with a PR of 8-2 in the event and Lalila McNeal took the long jump in 17-1.25. The 4x100 relay team of Rashia Johnson, Sierra Stahlschmidt, Jeanea Epps and Germaiya Wallace in 49.14 seconds and the 4x200 relay team of Epps, Johnson, Katie Mans and Wallace in 1:46.46 won both of the sprint relays while Stahlschmidt won the 100 hurdles in 16.97 seconds and took second in the 300 hurdles in 50.59 seconds behind Edwardsville's Elise Krone (50.41 seconds).

Triad's Kelly Pottorff swept the shot put and discus throw with a 41-10.25 in the shot and 127-7 in the discus while Granite City's Toni Rush took the 100 (12.37 seconds) and 200 (25.47 seconds).

