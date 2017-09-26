Tigers take first in conference golf tournament
WOOD RIVER - The Edwardsville Tigers took first place today in the SWC tournament at Belk Park Golf Course.
The Tigers shot 301 for first, followed by O'Fallon with 326, Belleville East 344, Collinsville 357, Belleville West 362, Granite City 364, Alton 379 and East St. Louis 0.
Tanner White finished the day with a score of 72 to take first individually. Lucas Verdun and Ben Tyrrell took second and third individually shooting 76 each.
"Tanner White shot 72," Tigers coach Adam Tyler said. "He's been playing really well. He's coming off a 69 that he shot at our tournament last Friday. He's been playing really well lately."
Zach Trimpe, Jon Ratterman and Parker Griffiths had a great day on the course for the Tigers placing sixth, seventh and eight overall individually.
"We had three of the top five scores and eight of the top ten scorers, which kind of showed a little bit of the depth we had today," Tyler said. "Two of the eight players we had today it was really their first varsity tournament, the first time they played in a conference tournament. So to see them come and succeed it's really exciting."
2017 SWC Conference Tournament Results
Belk Park, Par 36
Individuals:
1st: Tanner White EV
2nd: Lucas Verdun EV
3rd: Ben Tyrrell EV
4th: Taylor Patterson OF
5th: Logan Lowery OF
6th: Zach Trimpe EV
7th: Jon Ratterman EV
8th: Parker Griffiths EV
Tournament Team Places
1st Edwardsville 301
2nd O’fallon 326
3rd BE 344
4th Collinsville 357
5th BW 362
6th Granite City 364
7th Alton 379
8th ESTL no show
Conference Standings
1st Edwardsville 17.5
2nd O’Fallon 15
3rd BE 12.5
4th Collinsville 8
5th Granite City 7
6th BW 6.5
7th Alton 3.5
8th ESTL 0
Team Results
Alton
Dylan Lahue 94
Adam Stilts 91
Brandon Droste 97
Clayton Pilger 105
Aiden Keshner 97
Tyler Hazelwood 98
Chase Alford 107
Austin Olson 107
BE
Hunter Davis 82
Daniel Frew 88
Dillon Donjon 92
Zach Gebhardt 83
Braeton Richardson 94
Alex Agne 98
Gabe Tindall 91
Christian Fruechte 98
BW
Eddie Constance 95
Zach Laing 104
Alex Woods 85
Tomnmy Dibadj 101
Travis Allen 89
Jacob Cooper 103
Dylan Fox 93
Colin Shea 104
Collinsville
Cole Metzger 85
Greg Witte 82
Noah Carroll 96
Noah Scrum 97
Nate Lee 94
Tyson Keene 126
Ryan Wondolowski 101
Ricky Coca 106
Edwardsville
Ben Tyrrell 76
Tanner White 72
Trevor Laub 81
Zach Trimpe 77
Jon Ratterman 79
Lucas Verdun 76
Ian Bailey 82
Parker Griffiths 80
ESTL
No entries
Granite City
Drew Wielgus 87
Brady Charbonnier 98
Sam Wielgus 93
Bennett Smallie 86
Cameron Rubenacker 101
Sam Stegemeier 9
Nathan Merz 106
Cole Bartling 101
O’Fallon
Logan Lowery 76
Taylor Patterson 76
Drew Taylor 85
Ethan Euroda 94
Josh Krneta 95
Kyle Dismukes 95
Ben Paskert 99
Jake Baldus 89
