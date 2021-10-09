GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWO OF THREE DOUBLES FLIGHTS IN TAKING FIRST DAY LEAD IN SWC TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville won the top two doubles flights and took third place in the number three flight in taking the lead at the end of the first day of the Southwestern Conference tournament at O'Fallon Township High School.

The Tigers are in the lead with 19 points, with Belleville East and O'Fallon tied for second with 17 points each, Belleville West is fourth with 13 points, Alton is in fifth with eight points, Collinsville is sixth with seven points and East St. Louis is in seventh with no points.

In the number one flight, the quarterfinals saw Collinsville's Anna Falde and Alyssa Garcia lose to East's Mia McIssac and Brodie Rauch 6-1, 6-1 and Alton's Lydia Taul and Anna Kane fall to Megan Mueller and Ava Taylor of O'Fallon 6-0, 6-1. In the semifinals, Edwardsville's Hannah Colbert and Alyssa Wise defeated McIssac and Rauch 6-2. 6-4 and won the flight with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Mueller and Taylor. In the third-place match, Falde and Garcia defeated Taul and Kane 6-4, 6-4.

In the number two flight, the Redbirds' Anna Brady and Amelia Redman lost to Belleville West's Maddie Kinder and Caroline Koch 6-7 (10-8 in the tiebreak), 6-4, 10-5, while Collinsville's team of Logan Phetsadasock and Brinna Shea lost to O'Fallon's Kelsey Dismukes and Annaliese Reidelberger 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, the Tigers' Chloe Koons and Zoe Byron won over Kinder and Koch 6-1, 6-0, then took the final over Kylie DelVecchio and Paisley Struewing of Belleville East 6-3, 7-5. Brady and Redman won the third-place match over Phetsadasock and Shea 6-4, 6-3.

In the third flight quarterfinals, Jessa and Brooklyn Earnhart of the Tigers won over Alton's Lily and Elanor Schuler 6-1, 6-1. while the Kahoks' Emily Lopez and Sierra Storey lost to Taylor Tieman and Olivia Eiskant of the Maroons 6-0, 6-1. The Earnharts lost to Isabel Wells and Natalie Spihlman of the Panthers 6-1, 7-6 (9-7 in the tiebreak), but won the third place match. defeating Tieman and Eiskant 6-2, 6-2. Maya Hataway and Joanna Cullen of the Lancers won the title match over Wells and Spihlman 4-6, 6-4, 10-6, while the Schulers won the third place match over Lopez and Storey 6-2, 6-2.

The singles will be played on Saturday, with the number one through three singles at O'Fallon and the number four through six singles at Belleville West.

