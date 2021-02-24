EDWARDSVILLE 56, BELLEVILLE WEST 33: Junior forward Sydney Harris became the second Edwardsville player in four days to break the 1,000-point barrier, joining Brennan Weller on Saturday, by scoring 21 points as the Tigers won on the road at West.

Edwardsville led from start to finish, holding advantages of 17-8, 24-15 and 36-23 after each quarter, then outscored the Maroons 20-10 in the final period to gain the Southwestern Conference win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Besides Harris, Macy Silvey added 14 points, Elle Evans had eight points, Emerson Weller had six points, Kaitlyn Morningstar scored five points and Ariana Bennett had two points.

Casandra Sams led West with eight points, while Maliah Sparks had seven points, Reese Bennett added six points, Charleece Davis had four points, Tomia Brown and Lamyia Terrell had three points each and Chrstianna Billingsley had two points.

The Tigers are now 6-0, while the Maroons fall to 3-3.