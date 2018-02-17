CHAMPAIGN – Edwardsville's Noah Surtin will be wrestling for a state championship at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center Saturday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Surtin, who wrestles at 113 pounds for the Tigers, reached the title bout in his weight class Friday at the 82nd IHSA Class 3A Wrestling Championship state individual tournament with a pair of wins; following a first-round win Thursday, Surtin defeated Michael Jaffe of Aurora Marmion Academy in an 8-0 decision, then reached the final with a 5-0 decision over Huntley's Sam Spencer in the semifinal.

The Tigers' Luke Odom, wrestling at 126, also reached the semifinals on Friday, defeating Chicago Mount Carmel's Connor Gaynor in a 2-0 decision in the quarterfinals, but dropped his semifinal bout to DeKalb's Fabrian Lopez 13-8; he will be taking part in Saturday's wrestlebacks for a place in the tournament. At 220, Josh Anderson was defeated in his quarterfinal bout 4-2 by Cary-Grove's Cadin Koppel, but bounced back to defeat Elgin Larkin's Jesus Facio in a 9-6 decision in the first round of wrestlebacks.

The tournament concludes today; real-time results and live streaming of all bouts are available at the wrestling website trackwrestling.com.

More like this:

Feb 20, 2023 - Griffin Wojcikiewicz, Crouch Advance To Finals In Class 2A, Landau Stays Alive In Class 3A, Green, Johnson Advance In Class 1A Wrestlebacks On Day Two

Feb 26, 2023 - Pratt, Rottmann Win State Championships For Tigers, Bulldogs, Phillips, Dawson Place Third For Redbirds At State Wrestling

Feb 20, 2023 - Three CM, Two Edwardsville Advance, Triad Advances One, Other Wrestlers Perform Well In Opening Day Of IHSA State Wrestling Tournament  

Feb 20, 2023 - Wojcikiewicz Wins Class 2A 170 Pound Tittle, Griffin Second At 145, Crouch Second At 126 In State Wrestling

Mar 2, 2023 - Mackenzie Pratt Makes History As Tigers' First Girls Wrestling State Champion, Is An iCAN Clinic Female Athlete of Month

 