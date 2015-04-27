EDWARDSVILLE 4, CHATHAM-GLENWOOD 2; CHATHAM-GLENWOOD 4, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Chatham-Glenwood traveled to Edwardsville for a Friday evening doubleheader, with the teams splitting the games; the Tigers won the opener 4-2, while the Titans took the nightcap 4-3.

Chatham had taken a 2-0 lead in the middle of the fifth, but the Tigers scored three times in the home half of the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth to grab the opener. Jordan Corby and Kallen Loveless each went 2-for-4 with a RBI while Katelyn Bobrowski was 2-for-3 with a double and McKenzie Marshall and Torrie Kruse each had RBIs. Loveless scattered seven hits and struck out six to get the win.

Catherine Ward had a two-run homer and Sami Long and Karah Bell also homered for the Titans in the second game. Corby was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI, while Kruse and Bobrowski were 2-for-4 with a RBI each and Megan Radae was 2-for-4. Allison Lohr took the loss for the Tigers, scattering six hits and striking out two.

