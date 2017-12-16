EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys swim team opened with a 96-90 dual win on Thursday over O’Fallon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

“It was a close meet tonight with OTHS,” EHS head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “We had some surprisingly good times for this early in the season and also we were able to find some things we need to work on. We will be hitting practice hard until our next meet on Dec. 27 against Routt Catholic and then we have O'Fallon at home again on Dec. 28.”

Rhoten said there are 30 out for this year’s boys team and it showcases solid depth like the girls team this past fall.

A shining star of the O'Fallon dual meet for EHS was Noah May, who claimed first in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 58.97. He was second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.17).

McLain Oertle captured a big win for the Tigers in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.70) and Logan Mills won the 100-yard freestyle (53.36). Mark Schoolman was the winner for the Tigers in diving, posting a score of 164.80 points. Teammate Owen Kaufmann placed second with a 144.70 tally. Matthew Doyle added points with a second in the 200-yard free (2:02.72) and 100-yard backstroke (third, 1:01.60).

Edwardsville’s 200-yard relay team of Matthew Mendez, Ethan Schacht, Oertle and Mills was first with a time of 1:35.92, another big bright spot for the Tigers.

The Tigers travel to Jacksonville to face Routt for a 2:45 p.m. confrontation Dec. 27, then the following day p.m. on Dec. 28 host O’Fallon for a noon dual match, so it will be a busy Christmas holiday for the Edwardsville boys swim team.

