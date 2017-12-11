BELLEVILLE – Edwardsville's Sydney Sahuri led the way for the Tiger girls at Saturday's Southern Illinois Team Challenge bowing tournament at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville; the tournament was hosted by Belleville East.

Sahuri, a junior, was EHS' top bowler on the day with a six-game total of 1,062 with a high game of 222 to lead off the day.

“Overall, I think we did our best,” Sahuri said. “As a team, tried and tried; there's a lot of really good teams here and I think we did the best we could.”

The Tigers recently snapped a four-year losing streak in dual matches with wins over Granite City and Alton.

“Winning that one (against the Warriors) was a major encouragement to us,” Sahuri said. “Since it was the first one in awhile, it helped us raise our spirits up; wins are encouragement to work harder and keep going in practice.

“I started bowling my freshman year; my brother and dad both bowl, so it's kind of like a thing with them – it's like golf (Sahuri is also a member of the EHS girls golf team as well) – they both bowl and golf.”

Sahuri enjoys being a part of the Tigers. “It can be stressful at times, but I have a lot of fun,” Sahuri said. “I can throw the ball really fast, so if I miss, it still knocks down most of the pins.

“This team, if we keep working hard and keep striving to achieve, we can be really good.”

