EDWARDSVILLE – The girls’ tennis team at Edwardsville High won their final Southwestern Conference dual meet of the season, defeating O’Fallon 8-1 Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

“Things went really well,” said Tigers coach Dave Lipe. “We had some competitive matches today, and we feel fortunate to beat O’Fallon 8-1. O’Fallon’s a great team.”

Lipe singled out many of his players for good performances.

“Natalie (Karabian) was excellent in both singles and doubles today, Chloe (Trimpe)’s match was one of the most difficult today, and she won, Grace (Hackett) and Hannah (Colbert) were excellent. It was really a great day. We knew O’Fallon was going to be a great test, and we came out on top.”

Karibian got things started out well for the Tigers as she won her singles’ match over Kate Maccluso 6-2, 6-0. Emiley Fritz evened things up for the Panthers with a 5-7, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 11-9 win over Abby Cimarolli. From then on, it was all Edwardsville, starting with Trimpe’s win over Ali Mueller 6-1, 4-6, 10-6. Annie McGinnis defeated Megan Mueller 6-1, 7-6 (9-7 in the tiebreak), Colbert won over Lindsay Miles 6-1, 6-1 and Hackett took her match over Gabi Schram 6-2, 6-2.

The Tigers won all three of the doubles matches on the program, starting with Karibian and Cimarolli defeating Maccluso and Fritz 6-2, 6-3. McGinnis and Colbert won their match over Ali and Megan Mueller 6-2, 6-1 and Trimpe and Hackett defeated Schram and Danielle Warren 6-2, 6-2 to give Edwardsville its 8-1 win.

“Against O’Fallon, 8-1 is a good score,” Lipe said. “Our kids played well up and down the lineup. We feel fortunate that everything went well.

The Tigers will travel to suburban Chicago for the weekend to compete in the Lockport Invitational, where the competition will be very good. Coming up after that will be the Southwestern Conference championships, which will lead into the IHSA Class 2A state tournament series. The Tigers will be competing in the Belleville East sectional, with the state finals set for Oct. 18-20 in Buffalo Grove.

“We’re looking forward to the competition in Chicago this weekend,” Lipe said.

