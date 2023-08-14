BLOOMINGTON - The Edwardsville High boys golf team opened its 2023 season with a pair of fourth-place finishes in separate tournaments held at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Club, which serves as the site for the IHSA boys Class 3A state tournament this October.

The Tigers came in fourth on Thursday in the Prep Tour Showcase, with Hinsdale Central winning the meet with a score of 283, Lockport Township came in second with a 302, Mahomet-Seymour was third at 305, the Tigers came in fourth with a score of 312 and Wheaton North rounded out the top five with a 313. Metro-East Lutheran came in 16th with a 327 and Alton was 17th with a 332.

In girls' golf, Edwardsville opened its season with a ninth-place finish in the Prep Tour Showcase event at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur, which will serve as the site for the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in October. The Tigers fired a team score of 350, with Northbrook Glenbrook North winning the title with a 302, while Hinsdale Central was second at 304 and Prairie View Adlai Stevenson was third with a 310. Triad finished 12th in the field with a 368.

Rachel Johnson led the Tigers with an 80, while Ruhee Gupchup shot an 86, Sophia Rankin had a 90 and Emmy Gusewell fired a 94 in her debut tournament for Edwardsville.

On Friday in the New Lenox Lincoln-Way West Invitational, Hoffman Estates Conant won the team title with a 310, while Geneva and Lockport tied for second, each shooting a 315, with Geneva taking second on a tiebreak, while Edwardsville came in fourth at 317 and Oswego East rounded out the top five with a 318. Alton again shot a 332 to finish 11th.

Individually, Ryan Suhre, who sat out a year after transferring to Metro-East from Edwardsville, led the Knights with a two-under-par 70 to finish third, one stroke behind co-champions Dru Devata and Devin Swayer of Hinsdale Central, who both fired a 69 each to take the medalist spot, while Drew Suhre shot a 78, Gavin White had a 79 and a 100 from Jacob Kober.

The Tigers were led by Bennett Babington's 74, with Trey Schroeder firing a 75, an 81 from Mason Lewis and an 82 from Carter Crow. The Redbirds were led by Sam Ottwell's one-under-par 71, while Alex Siatos fired a 79 and both Cooper Hagen and Henry Neely each shot an 80.

On Friday, Lewis led the Tigers with a 75, while Crow shot a 76, Kolton Wright fired an 81 and Babington came up with an 85. Ottwell again led Alton with an even-par 72, while Siatos fired a 76, Neely came up with an 89 and Hagen fired a 95.

In other season-opening golf news, the boys team at Father McGivney Catholic finished sixth in the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic Invitational at the Effingham Golf Club. The Griffins shot a 333 to take sixth place, with the defending IHSA Class 1A champion Bulldogs winning the event with a 308, Effingham High came in second with a 317 and the St. Anthony B team completed the hometown sweep with a third-place finish at 318.

Joey Hyten led McGivney with a four-over-par 75, while Riley Knobeloch had an 84, Bradley Goodwin shot an 85 and Drew Kleinheider came up with an 89.

