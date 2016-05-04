EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s baseball team won its 20th game to go with only four defeats on Tuesday in a hard fought 5-3 triumph over Belleville West at Tom Pile Field.

All season long, senior Collin Clayton has come up with key hits and he did it again on Tuesday after the Tigers fell behind 2-0. Trey Riley singled in the bottom of the fourth and Clayton smacked a double to drive him in, then stole third. Joe Wallace drove in two runs in the inning with a single to make it 3-2 Tigers.

Riley was the starting pitcher for the Tigers, pitching three innings. Andrew Yancik also tossed two innings. Tyler Stamer cracked a solo home run in the sixth, his seventh on the season. Daniel Reed pitched the final inning for the Tigers in relief.

The Maroons tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth and Jake Garella had a single for a RBI to make it 4-3 Edwardsville. The Tigers scored one more insurance run in the sixth with the homer by Stamer.

Garella was two for three in the game to lead the Tigers, while Cole Cimarolli, Riley, Clayton, Stamer, Cole Hansel and Wallace each tallied the remainder of the eight Tiger hits.

The Tigers travel to Alton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a game at 19-7 overall Alton. Edwardsville enters 8-2 in Southwestern Conference play while Alton is 6-3.

