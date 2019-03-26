EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville girls soccer team spotted Cor Jesu a 2-0 lead in the first half, then scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 win over the Chargers on Monday night at Tiger Stadium.

The two goals scored by Cor Jesu came as a result of some miscommunication in the back, but the Tigers rallied very well, scoring shortly before the interval from Rileigh Kuhns to cut the Charger lead to 2-1 at halftime.

“I am thrilled,” said Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann. “Those two goals were just kind of a miscommunication in the back, but instead of letting it get us down, the girls really rallied around each other, and were able to come back for that score in the first half to go into halftime 2-1, a goal by Rileigh Kuhns kind of got the tempo set for the second half, and then we just kept grinding and pushing. It was true grit on everybody’s behalf.”

Hannah Bielicke equalized early in the second half off a brilliant ball from Zoe Ahlers, then Ahlers herself got the match-winner off a corner, with Brinn Miracle scoring off an Ahlers feed during a scramble in front of goal to give Edwardsville some insurance.

“Zoe in the midfield really was an important part of our attack today,” Federmann said, “which is amazing to see.”

That the Tigers were able to come from behind to defeat a good quality opponent in Cor Jesu is an indication that things are starting to come together for the team.

“I would agree,” Federmann said. “I think that we have had a lot of games to work on and fix things that have been weaknesses in the past games, but what I really think it boils down to is that these girls enjoy playing together, and it’s a very unselfish team out there right now, which is awesome to see.”

Federmann also gave a shout out to Ava Walls, who spelled Sarah Krause in the backfield and did a very good job.

“I just want to give a shout out to Ava Walls in the back line,” Federmann said. “She really held it down back there and was a true leader. We had to give Sarah Krause a bit of a break, and she really stood out today, and was really a great anchor out there.”

The Tigers evened their record at 4-4-0 on the year, and next play at Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m., then go on the road again to face Ft. Zumwalt South Saturday afternoon in a 1 p.m. kickoff. Federmann knows that the Tigers will keep grinding away, working hard and keep rolling along.

“Absolutely,” Federmann said. “Get better every day.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

