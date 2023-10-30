GRANITE CITY - Freshman sensation Landon Harris qualified as an individual for the state meet, while both Edwardsville's girls and boys teams also advanced at the IHSA Class 3A cross country sectional meet Saturday morning at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The top seven teams, plus the top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams, all advanced to the state meet, set for this Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

In the boys meet, Plainfield North was the team winner with 55 points, with Plainfield South coming in second with 64 points, third place went to O'Fallon with 80 points, the Tigers were fourth at 148, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central placed fifth with 189 points, in sixth place was Yorkville with 197 points and Oswego East claimed the seventh and final team slot with 207 points. Alton and Granite City also had individuals runners who competed, but not enough to record a team score.

Camryn Viger of Plainfield South won the race at 14:12.90, with teammate Dylan Maloney second at 14:16.89, Plainfield North's Thomas Czerwinski was third at 14:18.16, Dylan Ybarra of O'Fallon was fourth at 14:18.35 and teammate Zach Thoman rounded out the top five at 14:20.23.

Article continues after sponsor message

To go along with Ybarra and Thoman's times, the Panthers saw Eli Greenstreet come in at 14:42.33, Brayden Koeppel had a time of 15:00.08, Jackson Gheradini came in at 15:17.38, Harrison Schroeder was right behind at 15:17.76 and Robert Wocking came home at 15:24.19.

The Tigers were led by Ben Perulfi, who came in at 14:59.00, with Hugh Davis right behind at 15:01.48, Colin Thomas had a time of 15:02.77, Jackson Amick was in at 15:13.42, Gavin Rodgers' time was 15:17.84, Colin Luitjohan came home at 15:24.97 and Cooper Wittek was in at 15:38.49.

Among the individuals, Harris of the Warriors qualified for state with a time of 15:05.03, while Aiden Harris just missed out with a time of 15:45.71.

The only Alton runner on the day, Noah Gallivan, came in at 16:01.54 but failed to qualify.

More like this: