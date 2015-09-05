ROCK ISLAND - Edwardsville erupted in the second half Friday night against Rock Island for 20 points for a convincing 30-10 victory.

Rock Island scored its first touchdown of the game with four minutes left in the contest.

Edwardsville Coach Matt Martin was happy to get the second win, but said the team has to eliminate turnovers.

Tigers quarterback Riley Jones and running back Jackson Morrissey both had big games. Jones tossed a screen pass to Kendell Davis, who scored from 79 yards out.

Rock Island got a lone first-half score on a 25-yard field goal Zach Blumberg with 5 minutes left in first quarter.

With 8:02 remaining the second quarter, Edwardsville tied the game at 3-3 on a 30-yard field goal by Riley Patterson.

Edwardsville went ahead 10-3 with 7 minutes left in the second quarter on a 13-yard run by Jackson Morrisey. after a dropped snap on a punt started the line of scrimmage at the 13. Patterson notched the extra point to move the score to 10-3 Edwardsville.

In the third quarter, the Tigers scored on a 79-yard screen pass from quarterback Riley Jones to Kendall Davis. A total of 7:30 was left in the third quarter on that score and the extra point attempt was missed.

With 3:01 left in third quarter , Morrisey scored again on a 37-yard touchdown run. Patterson split the uprights wiht the extra point attempt and it was 23-3 Edwardsville. In the third quarter with 1:35 remaining, Morrisey scored again on a 21-yard run. The extra point by Patterson was good, making it 30-3 Tigers.

Rock Island scored with 3:54 to play in the game on a 3-yard pass from Alek Jacobs to Shamus Murphy. The extra point was good for the final score of 30-10.

Jones finished with 15 carries for 142 yards and completed 9 of 14 passes for 164 yards unofficially. Morrisey carried the pigskin 16 times for 145 yards and a game-high three touchdowns. A.J. Epenesa was his usual dominant self on defense at defensive end, with two sacks.

"I was real proud of our defense, they stepped up in some key situations," Martin said. "We need to do a better job holding on to the ball. Sometimes we are own worst enemy. Rock Island is a heck of a football team. Our conditioning showed and we were able to bang away in the second half."

