BOYS SWIMMING

IHSA STATE FINALS MEET

OSBORN FINISHES FOURTH IN 100-YARD BACKSTROKE B FINAL: Edwardsville swimmer Cohen Osborn completed his high school career with a fourth-place finish in the B final backstroke heat - 12th overall - at the IHSA state meet at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Osborn had a time in the final of 50.33 seconds as the only Tiger swimmer to advance to the second day of competition. Brady Johnson of West Chicago won the A final, and the state championship, with a time of 46.82 seconds, just off his own IHSA state record that he set the day before in the preliminaries.

Hinsdale Central won the team championship with 337.5 points, outdistancing second place Winnetka New Trier, who had 210.5 points. Third place went to Aurora Waubonsie Valley with 154 points, in fourth place was Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic, who had 150 points, and rounding out the top five was Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson, with 143 points. The Tigers scored five points to tie for 44th with Lockport Township, the only southern Illinois school to score points.

WESTMONT - Senior Cohen Osborn was the only Edwardsville High swimmer to advance out of the preliminaries, qualifying 11th for the B final of the 100-yard backstroke, at the IHSA state boys swimming meet on Friday at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Osborn had a time of 49.84 seconds to go through to the B final, where swimmers who qualified ninth through 16th were placed. The top eight fastest times qualified for the A final and will compete for the state championship in a particular event.

In the team's results on Friday, the 200-yard medley relay team of Alex Ge, Ridge Batchelor, Daniel Wang and Peyton LeVasseur had a time of 1:47.83, but didn't qualify for the finals. Eddie Myers had a time of 1:44.82 in the 200-yard freestyle, In the one-meter springboard diving, Hunter Schleuter had a score of 172.30 points, with all failing to qualify for the finals.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Osborn just missed qualifying for the finals, having a time of 50.66 seconds, missing out by..63 seconds and on being one of the two alternates by /19 seconds. Eddie Myers had a time of 51.76 seconds, but also failed to qualify. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Osborn, Andre Myers, Austin Norcio and Eddie Myers came in at 1:27.22, but missed out on qualifying, Osborn went through to the B final of the 100-yard backstroke, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Eddie Myers, Andre Myers, Norcio and Osborn had a time of 3:15.69, but also failed to qualify.

