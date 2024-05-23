O'FALLON - Edwardsville once again has a strong boys tennis contingency at the Illinois State Boys Tennis Tournament and opened with three wins on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Colten Hulme opened with a 6-1, 6-0 singles win over Finn Talbot of Lombard (Glenbard East), then lost 6-2, 6-2 to Maximus Rysz of Hoffman Estates (Conant) in the Chicago area.

The doubles team of Isaac Chieboun and Schaefer Bates won their opener 6-0, 6-4 over Travor Bralco and Jon Davis of New Lincoln-Way Central, but lost to Aidan Hernandez and Bodie Teuscher of Hinsdale Central 6-3, 7-5 in its second encounter at state.

The doubles combo of Jesse Hattrup and Jade Dynamic opened with two wins, one win 6-1, 6-2 over Rowan Ing and Cole Silverman of Chicago (Latin) and then won 6-2, 6-2 over David Hill and Dylan Wallace.

The boys state tennis tournament will be held at various venues around northwest suburban Chicago through Saturday.

Tigers Capture Sectional Title Win

Colton Hulme won the singles title, while Jade Dynamic and Jesse Hattrup won over teammates Schaefer Bates and Issac Chleboun in the doubles final, as Edwardsville won the IHSA Class 2A boys sectional title once again at O'Fallon High School's tennis courts.

The Tigers won with 32 points, with Chatham Glenwood and Springfield tying for second with 18 points each, Belleville East was fourth with 16 points, Quincy came in fifth with 10 points, O'Fallon was sixth with nine points, Collinsville and Belleville West tied for seventh with two points apiece, and both Alton and Granite City failed to score.

In the opening round of the singles, Alton's Parker Mayhew, Tyson Wilkinson of Granite City, Brandon Wong of Edwardsville, Nathan Bartlett of Alton, and Hulme all received byes in the quarterfinals, while Collinsville's Carter Martin won over Adam Bright of Granite City 6-0, 6-1, and teammate Brad Lentz lost to Trevor Nelson of Quincy 6-2, 6-0. In the second round, Mayhew lost to Noah Williams of Springfield 6-0, 6-1, Wong won over Wilkinson 6-0, 6-0, Ethan Moeller of Belleville East defeated Martin 6-2, 6-0, and Hulme defeated McKinley Launciault of Belleville West 6-0, 6-0, Noah Williams of Springfield eliminated Mayhew 6-0, 6-1, and Bartlett lost to Shashi Bangarulimgam of Springfield 6-0, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, Williams on over Wong 6-1, 6-0, and Hulme defeated Bangarulimgam to qualify for state 6-0, 6-0. Hulme went on to win the semifinal match over Ben Loeffler of O'Fallon 6-0, 6-1, then took the final over Williams 6-3, 6-3.

In the doubles, Dynamic and Hattrup received a bye into the second round, as did Bates and Chleboun, Luke Boyd and James McKeever of Alton, and David Arguelles and Evan Connoly of Granite City. The Redbirds Alex Tuetken and Nick Hannebutt won their opener over Zac Howe and Griffin Crask-Weeks of Collinsville 6-0, 6-0, Giovanni Flores and Caleb Schafer of Granite got past Connor Politt and Umar Khan of Springfield 6-2, 6-1, but the Senators duo replaced the Granite team for the second round. Arrow Crist and Kael Holtzgrafe of Quincy eliminated Amarion Hall and Alan Cruz of Collinsville 6-0, 6-0.

In the second round, Dynamic and Hattrup defeated Dawson Strauch and Matthew Sommer of Springfield 6-0, 6-0, Rowan Brunner and Ben Van Alstine of O'Fallon defeated Tuetken and Hannebutt 6-0, 6-2, Bates and Chleboun defeated Landon Kinder and Jay Naylor of Belleville West 6-0, 6-1, Kevin Mackeen and Donovan O'Keefe of Belleville East won over Arguellas and Connolly 6-0, 6-1, and Kreesh Kurhana and James Oh of Springfield eliminated Boyd and McKeever 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

In the quarterfinals, Dynamic and Hattrup qualified for state by winning over Anderson Knapp and Jason Derian of Quincy 6-1, 6-0, as did Bates and Chleboun, winning over Will Ehrlich and Talha Arshad of Glenwood 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, In the semifinals, Dynamic and Hattrup won over Brunner and Van Alstine 6-0, 6-0, and Bates and Chleboun defeated Kurhana and Oh 6-4, 1-3, the Springfield team retiring. In the all-Edwardsville final, Dynamic and Hattrup won over Bates and Chleboun 6-1, 6-1.

