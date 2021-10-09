DECATUR - When the stakes are high in top-caliber tournaments, Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson always rises to the occasion.

Johnson went through to Saturday's final round of the IHSA State Tournament in 11th place at Hickory Point Golf Club at Decatur with a 74 on the first day of play on Friday.

Barrington sits on top of the ream leaderboard with a 296, with Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson in second with a 302. Wilmette Loyola Academy was third with a 306, fourth place belongs to Hinsdale Central with a 314, in fifth place was Winnetka New Trier with a 316, Quincy holds sixth place with a 319, Normal University was seventh with a 324 and both O'Fallon and Northbrook Glenbrook North were tied for eighth, both advancing to the second day with both shooting a 326. Missing the cut were Naperville Neuqua Valley with a 327, St. Charles East, who shot a 343, and Downers Grove North, who fired a 355.

Mia Natividad of Yorkville was the individual leader, shooting a two-under-par 70 to lead by one stroke over a three-player cluster, including Mascoutah's Sophia Florek, who shot a 71. Triad's Emma Hill also made the cut, shooting an 81.

