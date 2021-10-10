In the Class 2A Girls State Golf Championships, Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson finished in a 12th-place tie with a two-day total of 149, while Triad's Emma Hill had a total of 161 and Mascoutah's Sophia Florek shot a 146 to finish in a tie for ninth as Yorkville's Mia Natividad won the individual championship with a one-over-par 145.

Barrington took the team title with a two-day total of 595, with Lincolnshire Stevenson finishing second with a 610, Wilmette Loyola Academy was third with a 612, fourth place went to Hinsdale Central with a 627, Winnetka New Trier was fifth at 628, in sixth place was Normal University with a 646, Naperville Neuqua Valley was seventh with a 652, Quincy was eighth with a 655 and O'Fallon tied for ninth with Northbrook Glenbrook North, with both teams shooting 667.

