CLASS 2A AT WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON - Edwardsville High School golfer Nicole Johnson is state bound again after she shot a 77 while Emma Hill of Triad came up with an 80 to qualify for the state meet this weekend as individuals as the Tigers came in fifth as a team at the sectional in Washington. Johnson was tied for sixth individually and Hill was 16th individual.

O'Fallon won the team title with a 310, while Normal University was second at 322 and Quincy won the last team qualifying spot with a third-place finish at 324. Marion came in fourth with a 331, Edwardsville was fifth at 338, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin came in sixth at 344, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central was seventh with a 350, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East was eighth with a 351, Springfield was ninth at 353, Dunlap and New Lenox Lincoln-Way west tied for 10th at 355 each, and host Washington was 12th with a 382. Pekin did not record a team score.

The Panthers' Maddie Vanderheysen was the individual winner with a three-under-par 69, with Johnson and Hill both advancing to state as individuals. Along with Johnson, Caitlyn Dicks shot an 83, Grace Daech had an 86, Morgan Landry came up with a 90, Ruhee Gupchup had a 93 and Jasmyn Story fired a 98.

Hill's 80 led the local individuals, with Collinsville's Maya Clark firing an 86, Addison Kenney of Alton and Triad's Makenna Jensen both shot an 89, Josie Giertz of the Redbirds had a 92 and Aleah Crenshaw of Granite City had a 98.

The state tournaments are set for this weekend, with the Class 1A meet being held at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, while the Class 2A tournament will be played at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

