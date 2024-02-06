FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Edwardsville's Nevin Guetterman has a lot to celebrate as the boys' bowling season concludes.

The Tigers' Guetterman finished in 18th place, while Jaden Offermann of Highland finished in 64th in the individual standings in the recent boys state tournament finish at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

O'Fallon came in sixth in the team competition on the second and final day of the IHSA boys bowling state tournament Saturday morning and afternoon at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Southern Illinois teams claimed the top two spots, as Salem won the team championship with a 12-game total of 12,402, edging runner-up Harrisburg, who had a team score of 12,391. Third place went to Northbrook Glenbrook North, with a score of 12,196, in fourth place was Lockport Township, with a score of 11,983, and Joliet West rounded out the top five, with a score of 11,978, The Panthers came in sixth, having a score of 11,975, while Herrin came in eight with an 11,896.

Charlie Hunt of Rockton Hononegah was the individual champion, with a 12-game score of 2,797, with Josh Sachs of Glenbrook North finishing second with a 2,740, in third place was Tyler Macdonald of Joliet West, who had a 2,659, fourth place went to Trevor Anifer of Lemont, with a score of 2,656, and rounding out the top five was Aiden Siwichow of Johnsburg, who rolled a 12-game series of 2,644. Guetterman was 18th, with a grand total of 2,572, and Offermann finished 64th, rolling a grand total of 2,252.

