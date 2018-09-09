EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s Maddie Miller was part of a sweep for the Tigers’ girls cross country team at the Tiger Fall Classic meet Wednesday afternoon at SIU-Edwardsville’s Mud Mountain course.

Miller finished behind Abby Korak with a clocking of 20:32.60 to take second place in the girls' varsity competition; finishing behind Miller, a senior, was Elise Krone, Hannah Stuart and Emiley England. The sweep produced a perfect 15 points for the Tigers and gave them the girls’ team title at the meet.

“It was a really exciting race,” Miller said. “I was kind of special in the fact that we packed it up for at least the first half of the race; it was really encouraging to be part of that. It was a little warm – it felt like 101 (degrees) when we ran. We had to kind of battle that, but I think once we got into it, we were able to compete.

“The course itself was well-maintained; it was a good day.”

As far as goals Miller has set for herself for the season, she said “I would like to break some of my personal records from my freshman year and as a team, we’re looking to set some high state goals and really improve our pack as we’re racing (pack-running is an important team strategy in cross-country running) and training.”

The Tigers are slated to run in Saturday’s First to the Finish Invitational meet at Peoria’s Detweiler Park – the site for the state cross-country meet in November. “The advantages of us going to Peoria is to get to feel out what the course is actually like,” Miller said.

Miller has been running since her sixth-grade year at Lincoln Middle School. “It’s my seventh year,” Miller said. “It’s been an adventure and I love it.”

