EDWARDSVILLE - Layne Logan, a junior forward with the Edwardsville High girls basketball team, has stepped up in the last few games and made a positive contribution to the Tigers during the team's five-game winning streak that's helping the team to turn its season around.

On Jan 4, 2024, Logan scored only two points, but made many positive plays in a 58-36 home win over Collinsville, and two days later, on Jan. 6, 2024, she was part of an Edwardsville 59-53 overtime win over Wentzville, Mo., Holt at the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout in Frontenac, Mo., which extended the Tigers' winning streak to five and made their record now 8-9.

Going into the game against the Indians, Logan has been averaging 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds per game, with two assists and two steals, but has come off the bench to make many positive contributions to the Tigers.

"I'm just glad our team is finally picking it up," Logan said during a postgame interview following the win over the Kahoks. "I think we're hitting our potential, and I think it's finally showing, so I'm glad we're doing that as a team."

Logan has only started to play regularly for the Tigers, and she's also brought much positive energy and determination on the court.

"I think my confidence has gone up," Logan said, "and I'm glad that I'm more contributing to the team, and we're all working together. It's just been a positive overall experience with our team."

The Tigers have been on a roll since the second half of the Visitation Christmas Tournament, winning their last two games to finish 13th, and since have extended their winning streak to five. In the second half of the game against Collinsville, the Tigers broke open a close game in the second half and dominated, winning going away.

"I am proud of our team," Logan said. "The beginning of the season was a little rough, it was our first year playing together, new coaches. I think we're finally working together as a team. And we're on that streak and we're going to keep going."

After the win over the Indians, the Tigers go back to the Southwestern Conference grind, with home games against both Belleville West and Alton, the return game against the Redbirds being very important, as Alton dealt their first loss of the season, after winning 17 straight games, on Saturday at the Grow The Game Shootout at Hinsdale Central High School, losing to Notre Dame Academy of Green Bay, Wisc, 70-63 on Jan. 6.

Logan's goals and aspirations for herself and the team are straightforward.

"We just gotta keep pushing," Logan said, "Hopefully, we keep winning, and working as a team."

Logan sees her role on the team as bringing positive energy and overall positivity to the club, no matter the situation.

"One thing is. like, even on the bench, everyone brings energy," Logan said. "I feel like I contribute energy to the team, picking everybody up when we're down. I feel like that's a big role that I have. And then, also, just like communicating and talking is also a big contributor."

Logan is feeling especially positive about the upcoming games and challenges the Tiger will be facing as the season continues.

"Yeah, I feel like our team, we've been playing the best we have all season," Logan said. "So, hopefully, it continues."

