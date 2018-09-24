EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School boys’ soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Normal Community at Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon in a benefit match for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

The benefit was based on an idea from Tigers’ senior forward Ethan Miracle, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 18 months ago. Currently the leading scorer in the Southwestern Conference and a team captain, Miracle wants to be an advocate and role model for other diabetic children who wish to pursue their athletic dreams. Miracle has played in the United States Development Academy, and recently committed to playing college soccer.

Despite the many challenges facing Type 1 diabetics, Miracle wants to show younger athletes that they can perform just as well as other athletes. He hopes to be an example for other athletes that they can play, and play well, despite their condition and diagnosis.

Approximately $5,000 was raised on the day.

“His parents did so much to get the campaign off the ground,” Tigers coach Mark Heiderschied said. “That was no question it was successful. We always want to make a difference in the world, and today, in some small way, I hope we did.”

Special shirts were made to mark the day, which were worn by the Tigers’ players, and in a pregame ceremony, children who have also been affected by juvenile diabetes were brought onto the pitch.

“Everyone gets to see first hand the kids we’re trying to help,” Heiderscheid said.

As for the match itself, it was a hard-fought affair against an Ironmen side that made it to the Class 3A Supersectional last season, and is considered a good quality program.

“They’re a big, strong, athletic and very well-organized,” Heiderschied said. “It was a lot like a playoff atmosphere. I was very proud of the way we kept the ball in the second half, both teams just couldn’t finish their chances. It was some of the best soccer we’ve played in many years, so it was very good.”

The Tigers went to 6-2-3 with the draw, and finished a stretch where they had five matches in 11 days. Edwardsville went 3-0-2 during the period, drawing with Marquette Catholic and defeating Collinsville, Normal Community West and O’Fallon in addition to Saturday’s draw.

“It was a pretty good week for us,” Heiderscheid said. “We had some results against Collinsville and Normal West, and we scored twice shorthanded against O’Fallon. We did really well.”

