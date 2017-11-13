EDWARDSVILLE - Allie Hosto signed her letter of intent Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Edwardsville High School with Lindenwood University to further her athletic career in field hockey.

Hosto said she looked at several other schools, but the coaches, team and campus atmosphere helped make the final decision on where to attend.

"When I visited, I really loved the campus and the coaching staff was amazing," she said. "A lot of the coaches there, I've been coached by before, so it's kind of nice to have that connection. The team was so welcoming, I really like that. Lindenwood stood out to me the most. I want to go into the medical field, so I'm either thinking pre-med or bio."

After playing four years on varsity and having played since the sixth grade, Hosto said one of her most memorable moments on the field was during her first year at EHS.

"My freshman year when we set the school record, that was probably one of the best feelings ever," she said. "Especially being a freshman on varsity. Kind of nice to start off my high school career like that."

Hosto said her experience as a Tiger has taught her a lot and is excited to make the accomplishment of playing at the next level.

"My confidence has really taken a step up. Knowing that I have the skills to go and play at the collegiate level really has helped me throughout this past high school season," Hosto said.

