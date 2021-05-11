EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's varsity boys tennis team hosts O'Fallon at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a key Southwestern Conference matchup. The match will be broadcast live on Riverbender.com:

Edwardsville head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said the O'Fallon one is a key for the Tigers and will be a great challenge for his team.

http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm

Previous Edwardsville JV boys Tennis matchup results, plus varsity Tigers are below:

The Edwardsville Tigers boys tennis team had a long weekend on Saturday, May 1, 2021, playing a total of six matches between the varsity and JV. By the end of it, though, both teams were happy.

The varsity traveled to Principia High School on Saturday, defeating both Principia and Chatham Glenwood by twin scores of 9-0. Against Glenwood, the pairing of Michael Karibian and Jade Dynamic were victorious 8-0 at 1 doubles, while Jace Ackerman and Adrian Norcio took home an 8-2 win at 2 doubles. Colton Hulme and Alex Lane rounded out the sweep 8-1 at 3 doubles.

At 1 singles, Hulme was victorious 6-0, 6-0, with Dynamic winning likewise at 2 singles. Karibian won 6-0, 6-2 at 3 singles, Ackerman prevailed in a tight match 6-3, 6-4 at 4 singles. Norcio won 6-2, 6-3 at 5 singles, with Lane winning 6-1, 6-2 at 6 singles.

The story looked much the same against Principia. Dynamic/Karibian won 8-0 at 1 doubles, with Ackerman/Norcio doing the same at no. 2. Hulme and Lane won 8-1 for the second time that day at 3 doubles.

In singles, Hulme and Dynamic both won 8-0 at 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Karibian won 8-1 at the no. 3 line, before Ackerman, Norcio, and Lane all won 8-2 at 4, 5, and 6 singles.

The JV Tigers competed this weekend in the Belleville East Invitational, squaring off against four local varsity teams. On Friday, the JV fell to Triad 7-2, with Alex Lane and Ben Blake earning a 9-7 win at no. 1 doubles, and Blake winning 6-4, 6-1 at 3 singles. EHS followed up the loss with a 9-0 defeat of Granite City. Lane and Blake were victorious 8-2 at 1 doubles, Zach Harmon and Harrison Feco won 8-1 at 2 doubles, and Jacob Summers and Teddy Lopansri won 8-1 at 3 doubles.

In singles against Granite, Lane was victorious 6-0, 6-2 at no. 1, Harmon won 6-2, 6-3 at no. 2, and Blake won 6-0, 6-0 at no. 3. Summers triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at no. 4, Feco won 6-3, 6-2 at no. 5 and Lopansri won 6-1, 6-1 at no. 6

On Saturday, the Tigers defeated Mascoutah 5-4. At no. 1 doubles, Blake and Sam Motley won 8-1, with Feco and Lopansri winning by a similar 8-1 score at no. 2. At the no. 3 line, Summers and Sean Armstrong fell 8-1. In singles, EHS picked up wins at 1 singles from Sam Motley 6-0, 6-4 and Ben Blake at 2 singles 6-2, 6-1. With the match tied 4-4, sophomore Sean Armstrong won a super-tiebreaker at 6 singles 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 to give the Tigers the win.

In their last match of the weekend, the JV defeated Waterloo 7-2. Wins came at no. 1 doubles, with Blake and Motley triumphing 8-1, and no. 3 doubles, with Summers and Armstrong winning 8-3. In singles, Motley won 6-2, 6-1 at no. 1 singles, Blake won 6-1, 6-0 at no. 2 singles, Feco won 7-5, 6-0 at no. 4 singles, Lopansri won 6-3, 7-5 at no. 5 singles, and Armstrong won 6-3, 6-3 at no. 6 singles.

"It was a fantastic weekend," assistant coach Kirk Schlueter said. "Our thanks go out to Dan Skaer and Belleville East for putting on a great tournament that let so many of our players get experience playing varsity matches. We had a wonderful team effort from beginning to end. I thought Ben played particularly well, going undefeated on the weekend. Sean did a great job in his first official match, coming up clutch with a great win under pressure. For the second weekend in a row, our lower players performed strongly against varsity competition. This will only help us going forward."

