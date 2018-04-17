ST. LOUIS – Reid Hendrickson got the ball to start Edwardsville's 11-1, six-inning win over Hillsboro, Mo., in the Tigers' annual game at Busch Stadium.

Needless to say, the chance to begin the game on the mound was a big thrill for the son of Saint Louis University baseball coach Darin Hendrickson.

“It was fun,” Hendrickson said. “To do this one last time with a good group of guys was a special experience.”

Article continues after sponsor message

That the game followed up a 5-3 Cardinal win over Arizona despite chilly conditions – the game-time temperature of 37 was the lowest-ever recorded temperature in the team’s 126-year history – made it that more special. “It was a fun game to come to; a little chilly, but it was all right.”

Hendrickson threw the first three innings in the game; despite the chill, conditions were good, he felt. “There’s never a bad hop; it was fun to play with all the boys one last time,” Hendrickson said.

As far as memories he’ll take from the game, Hendrickson said the one thing he’ll remember most was “when Lucas Clayton was on the mound and we did our secret handshake from shortstop to the mound.”

As far as what was working for him best during his stint on the mound, “My curveball was pretty good and my fastball,” Hendrickson said. “The slider was pretty well too.”

More like this: