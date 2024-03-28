HOOVER, Ala. - The Edwardsville High School baseball team started its Spring Break trip to Hoover, Alabama, in suburban Birmingham, and were held to one hit, while Joe Chiarodo drove in the only run as the Tigers lost to the host Buccaneers 3-1 in a game played at Hoover Met Stadium.

The stadium is best known for being the annual host for the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament and also serves as the home for the Hoover High football team.

The Bucs scored a single run in the bottom of the first, with the Tigers tying the game in the third on Chiarodo's RBI. Hoover took back the lead with a single run in the fourth, then added on an insurance run in the sixth to take the 3-1 lead.

Lucas Krebs had the only hit on the night for Edwardsville, while Chiarodo drove home the Tigers' only run, on a third-inning sacrifice fly to right that scored Kolton Wright.

Tony Eberlin started on the mound, and pitched well, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits, walking two, and striking out three in four innings of work. Tyler Powell pitched for 1 2/3 innings, giving up a run on a hit, walking two and fanning one. Tristan Lance got the final out in the sixth for the Tigers.

The Buccaneers are now 9-11, while the Tigers go to 3-3, and are set to play three games on Tuesday. Edwardsville meets the junior varsity of Mountain Brook High of Birmingham at 11:30 a.m., then faces Germantown, Tenn., Houston, one of Tennessee's best teams, at 2 p.m., then conclude their day with a game against Auburn, Ala., at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers return home on April 2 against O'Fallon at Tom Pile Field, then play the Panthers again, this time at Blazier Field, on April 4, with both games set to start at 4:30 p.m.

