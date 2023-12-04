EDWARDSVILLE - Junior guard Blakely Hockett is off to a good start for the Edwardsville High girls basketball team in the new season, scoring well and playing good defense for the Tigers.

Blakely is a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of Month for Edwardsville.

"I think our team is getting better and better each game," Hockett said during a recent postgame interview. "It's just they outsized us, but I think we matched their energy really well. We came back and fought."

Hockett has brought much positive energy and good defensive play for the team to get started, and also credited her defensive partner for her success on the year so far.

"I'm bringing energy, playing defense, that's kind of what I do," Hockett said. "I love having Sophie Shapiro up there with me playing defense. I think we work well together."

She continued and said: "I can't wait for our season to start in conference games," Hockett said. "I think we're going to do well this year, we're getting better and better, and I can't wait to start."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Although the season is only about two weeks and four games old for the Tigers, Hockett still has a number of goals and ambitions she hopes to fulfill as the season progresses.

"Obviously, we want to end up being top of the conference," Hockett said, "beat our rivals, O'Fallon. That's the goal."

Asked about the Redbirds, Hockett also agreed that Alton will be a force to be reckoned with in the new season.

"Yeah, they will be," Hockett said. "They always have a tough group, they've all been playing together since they were little, so that'll be a tough team to beat, too."

Still, Hockett is very happy with how the team has progressed in the opening two weeks and is optimistic about good things happening to the Tigers this season.

"I have been really been happy with how the team's been doing lately," Hockett said.

Again, congrats to Blakely on her recognition as a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of Month for the Tigers.

More like this: