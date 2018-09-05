EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville sophomore field hockey Rachel Goebel is going to be a key part of the Tigers' team in 2018

Goebel had a big game for the Tiger field hockey team in their home-opening win over Rosati-Kain of St. Louis city last week, scoring a pair of goals as Edwardsville defeated the Kougars 4-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was awesome,” Goebel, a sophomore for EHS, said. “I really feel like we did a good job of passing. I hope that continues over the rest of the season.”

Goebel played on the varsity team as a freshman in 2017, scoring eight goals and adding two assists on the season before her two goals against the Kougars. “I’m really excited; I’m just so grateful to have a team that connects with me and Mattie (Norton); she would just pass it to me and I would be at the tip,” Goebel said. “I couldn’t do it without my team.”

Goebel started playing the game while she was in sixth grade at Lincoln Middle School. “This is my fifth year playing,” Goebel said. “I think we’re going to have a great team; it’s not different from last year, but I think we’re doing a really good job of connecting and passing – I think the connection is really great."

More like this: