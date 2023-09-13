GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville came back strong from their first Southwestern Conference dual meet loss in over a year with a sweep of Belleville West at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

In the singles matches, Katie Woods won 6-3, 6-0, with Gabi Hill taking a 6-1, 6-0 win, Alyssa Wise won 6-1, 6-1, it was Sophie Byron winning her match 6-0, 6-0, Veda Kommineni won her match 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 and Julia Harriss won her match 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

In the doubles, Kommineni and Harriss, Wise and Byron and Wood and Hill won their matches.

Edwardsville's girls play at home Thursday against Belleville East at 3:30 p.m. The Tigers play Saturday against multiple opponents in the Lyons Township Quad Meet and at Collinsville at 3:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

