COLLINSVILLE - The Edwardsvile girls volleyball team got solid performances from different players while playing very good both offensively and defensively as the Tigers won over Collinsville 25-16, 25-18 at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The win allowed the Tigers to stay undefeated in the Southwestern Conference at 7-0 as both teams continue their work towards the IHSA Class 4A playoffs, which begin later this month.

Edwardsville played very well against the Kahoks, combining timely and consistent hitting and good defense that helped keep balls in play.

"Tonight was a solid performance from a variety of players," said Tigers' head coach Heather Ohlau. "We were able to try different players throughout our lineup. Our offense has improved and was consistent in hitting various shots. Once again, our defense helped to keep the ball alive and create opportunities for our attackers to finish the point."

Hanna Matarelli, Sara Gouy and Megan Knobeloch all served up six points each for the Tigers, with Matarelli having two aces and Knobeloch one, Addie Reader, Ciara Cunningham and Sydney Davis all had five kills each, while Madelyn Ohlau had four kills, Matarelli had nine digs, while Davis came up with eight and Gouy had 12 assists, while Knobeloch added 10.

The Kahoks are now 15-10-2 and next play at Granite City on Thursday at 6 p.m., then play at Cahokia next Monday at Belleville West in a 5:45 p.m. start, then host Alton on Oct. 12 in another 6 p.m. start. The Tigers are now 15-5 and play at Belleville East Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. start, then play in a tournament at Gurnee Warren High in suburban Chicago this weekend and host Alton on Oct 10 in a 5:45 p.m. start.

