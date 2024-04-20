EDWARDSVILLE - Grace Oertle wound up with three hits and a RBI, while Madi Kolakowski had two hits and drove in three runs as Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon in the resumption of a suspended game from Thursday 8-3 on Friday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The game was suspended after two innings on Thursday because of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and tornado warnings that permeated Madison County late Thursday afternoon., with the Tigers leading 3-0. After the resumption, Edwardsville scored three more runs in the third, along with single runs in the fourth and fifth, while the Panthers scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth to take the win.

To go along with Oertle's three hits and Kolakowski's two hits and three RBIs, the Tigers saw Riley Nelson had two hits and two RBIs, Sophie Antonini had two hits and drove in a run, Jillian Hawkes had a hit and RBI, and Brook Burris, Jillian Lane, Audrey De La Torre-Cruz, and Reese McNamara all had hits.

Nelson went three innings inside the circle, not allowing a hit or run, walking one and striking out two. Graham Cobb-Gulledge pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits, walking six and fanning one, Kylie Lintker pitched 1.2 innings, striking out one, and Maggie Bray threw the final 0.2 innings, walking one.

The Panthers are now 2-15, while the Tigers go to 11-5.

The Tigers host Collinsville Tuesday, play at Columbia Wednesday, and host Granite City on Thursday, with all games set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

