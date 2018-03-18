EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville used four strong innings from winning pitcher Jonathan Yancik and a four-run fourth inning to defeat New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 5-2 in its final game of the Prep Baseball Report Metro-East Kickoff Classic Saturday afternoon at Tom Pile Field. The Tigers ran their record to 3-0 to start the season.

Yancik gave up two hits and walked only one while striking out four to record the win for the Tigers. Collin Salter pitched two and two-thirds innings, giving up the two Warrior runs while walking two and striking out two before Lucas Clayton got the final out in the seventh to earn the save.

The Tigers scored in the opening inning, getting an RBI infield single to third by Reid Hendrickson to score Blake Burris with the initial run. Edwardsville broke it open in the fourth with four runs, starting with a bases-loaded single to right by Collin Elvers that scored both Cole Hampton and Jack Cooper. Gavin Lyday's infield single to short scored Yancik, and a Burris sacrifice fly to left scored Aaron Young with the final run.

The Warriors scored a run in the fifth and another in the seventh, but could not get any closer as Clayton ended the game with a strikeout.

Drake Westcott went three for four for Edwardsville, while Burris was two for two with a walk and a run scored. Hendrickson had two hits in four trips, while Elvers went two for three with two RBIs.

The Tigers go on the road for the first time this season next Thursday, when Edwardsville plays at DeSmet in a 4:15 p.m. start, then host Moline on March 26, with a 2 p.m. first pitch. Edwardsville then opens its Southwestern Conference schedule with a pair at home, hosting Granite City March 27 and Collinsville March 29. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

