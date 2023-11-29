EDWARDSVILLE - Forward Lainey McFarlin started the season in strong fashion with a total of 56 points in her first four games, hitting 18 points in a game at Pleasant Plains, 19 points against Breese Central at the O'Fallon Shootout, scoring nine points in the home opening win against Springfield, and on Nov. 22 at home scored 10 points in a loss at Lucco-Jackson Gym against Breese Mater Dei Catholic.

The Tigers, a young team with only two seniors and a splash of sophomores and juniors, have shown improvement in all games played so far. After the win over Springfield on Nov. 20, McFarlin was a very happy person indeed.

"It was really exciting," McFarlin said after the win over Springfield at home. "I was really proud of how we all played together."

McFarlin is a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of Month for the Tigers.

McFarlin thought that she played well against Springfield, but of course, there's always room for improvement.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I could have hit some shots," McFarlin said, "but that's just something I need to work on. Ultimately, I think I had a pretty good game."

The win over the Senators also marked the first varsity win for new head coach Bryan Young, a longtime assistant with the boys' team. McFarlin and her teammates were very happy for their coach to achieve the milestone win. The Tigers notched another win on Tuesday night at home against Highland.

Although it's still very early in the season, McFarlin has a very good sense of what her current role on the team is.

"I think, right now, I am a shooter and passer," McFarlin said. "And then, I'm a good defender, so I play defense, shoot and pass."

"We're going to keep working," McFarlin said with great optimism for the rest of the season, "and hopefully, some more wins."

Again, congratulations to McFarlin for her recognition as an Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

More like this: