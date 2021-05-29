SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

COLLINSVILLE - The Edwardsville High boys track team won two events - the 4x400 meter relay and the triple jump - in finishing second in the Collinsville Invitational meet, one of the largest meets in the state, on Friday afternoon at Kahok Stadium

Mt. Vernon won the meet with 83 points, with the Tigers placing second at 66 points, Chatham Glenwood was third with 55 points, O'Fallon was fourth with 51 points, Mascoutah was fifth with 48 points, Carbondale was sixth at 44 points, East St. Louis was seventh with 41 points, Belleville West came in eighth with 38 points, the host Kahoks placed ninth with 31 points and Springfield Lanphier rounded out the top ten with 28 points.

Triad and Breese Mater Dei Catholic tied for 11th with 25 points each, Cahokia was 13th with 21 points, Belleville East was 14th with 20 points, coming in 15th was Lebanon with 15 points, Alton was 16th with 14 points, Highland came in 17th with 13.5 points and Waterloo, Salem, Carmi White County and Centralia all tied for 18th with 10 points each.

Granite City was 22nd with nine points, Murphysboro was 23rd with eight-and-a-half points, Father McGivney Catholic and Jersey tied for 24th with six points each, East Alton-Wood River was 26th with five points, Civic Memorial was 27th with three points and Belleville Althoff Catholic and Waterloo Gibault Catholic tied for 28th with one point each.

In the sprint race results, Lanphier's Tierre Butler won the 100 meters with a time of 11.26 seconds, with the Redbirds' Marty Boey coming in second at 11.32 seconds, while in the 200 meters, Valentin Rappe of Mater Dei won with a time of 23.38 seconds, with Granite's Jaheim McDonald coming in fourth at 23.87 seconds and Collinsville's Jerry Richardson was in sixth at 24.03 seconds.

O'Fallon's Alex Tillock won the 400 meters with a time of 51.33 seconds, while Edwardsville's Drew Law was fifth at 54.67 seconds, Andrew Kribs of Jersey seventh at 55.27 seconds and the Tigers' Joe Burkhart eighth at 55.43 seconds. The 800 meter race went to Tommy Marron of Mater Dei, who had a time of 1:58.66, with the Kahoks' Theo Paxton fourth at 2:02.18.

In the 1,600 meters, Ty Barbre of White County was the winner at 4:28.38, with Edwardsville's Ryan Luitjohan third at 4:30.31 and teammate Geo Patrylak fourth at 4:32.77. Alex Partlow of Carbondale won the 3,200 meters with a time of 9L38.69, with the Griffins' Justin Guthrie coming in third at 9:58.55, Triad's Drew Pace was fifth at 10:18.43 and Jacob Grandone of Edwardsville placed seventh at 10:20.57.

In the hurdles races, Devontae Ford of East St. Louis won the 110 meters with a time of 14.41 seconds, with teammate Demarlynn Taylor sixth at 16.03 seconds and Boey seventh at 16.26 seconds. Ford also won the 300 meters, coming in at 39.08 seconds, with teammate Samuelton Dancer coming in fifth at 42.09 seconds.

In the relay races, Mascoutah won the 4x100 meter race with a time of 43.71 seconds, with Edwardsville second at 43.75 seconds and Triad fourth at 44.23 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Indians won again, coming in at 1:32.56, with the Flyers second at 1:32.58, the Tigers third at 1:33.16 and Triad fourth at 1:33.18. Edwardsville won the 4x400 meter race, clocking a 3:31.87, with the Redbirds fifth at 3:40.48 and Jersey seventh at 3:47.22. Glenwood won the 4x800 meter race with a time of 8:10.67, with Edwardsville coming in third at 8:19.29, Triad was sixth at 8:44.50 and CM placed seventh with a time of 8:59.45.

In the field events, Collinsville's Khalil Thorps-Watt won the high jump, going over the bar with Quani Rudd and Fischer Davis, both of Mt. Vernon, at 1.80 meters, with Thorps-Watt first, Rudd second and Davis third on the fewer misses tiebreak, with Granite's Kory Duich coming in fifth at 1.75 meters. In the pole vault, Dakota Minor of the Rams won the event, tying with teammate Tanner Koontz at 3.96 meters, Minor taking first on the fewer misses tiebreak, while Triad's Caleb Rutz was third at 3.81 meters, Jacob Dyer of the Kahoks was fourth at 3.66 meters and teammate Jackson Lee was eighth at 3.35 meters.

Lamar Manning of Lanphier won the long jump, going 6.45 meters to win, with Aarion Jackson of Edwardsville second at 6.21 meters, Thomas Hills of Collinsville fourth at 6.12 meters and Juliano Cigliana of Triad seventh at 6.01 meters. The triple jump was won by the Tigers' Jordan Brooks with a distance of 13.22 meters, with Hills coming in seventh at 11.56 meters and the Eagles' Jordan McMurray eighth at 11.30 meters.

In the shot put, Jackson Grant of Carbondale was the winner with a throw of 17.31 meters, with East Side's Sam McCain third at 15.22 meters. In the discus throw, Barry Evans of Mascoutah won with a toss of 51.88 meters, while EAWR's Evan Merritt was fourth at 41.87 meters.

