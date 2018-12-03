EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Field Hockey team made a generous donation to the Glen Ed Pantry Friday afternoon, just in time to help some local families during the holiday.

Article continues after sponsor message

By selling t-shirts through their “Stick Up For Hunger” campaign, the field hockey was able to raise $2,8000 for the food pantry.

Representatives for the Glen Ed Pantry said they’re truly thankful for donations like the one from the field hockey team and wouldn’t be able to help the community if there wasn’t help from the community.