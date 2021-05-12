Tigers Edge Panthers 5-4 To Put Edwardsville On Verge Of SWC Tennis Title
BOYS TENNIS
EDWARDSVILLE 5, O'FALLON 4: Edwardsville edged O'Fallon 5-4 in a hard fought tennis dual meet that put the Tigers on the verge of winning the Southwestern Conference title.
In the singles matches, O'Fallon's Evan Potter won over Colton Hulme 7-5, 6-2 and Gavin Sohm won over Jade Dynamic 6-2. 7-6 to give the Panthers an early lead. The Tigers bounced back with Michael Karibian winning over Kadin Vollmer 3-6, 6-1, 10-8, but Nic Strobel won over Jace Ackerman 6-4, 1-6, 10-5. In the final two singles matches, Edwardsville tied the match with wins by Adrian Norcio over Luke Russo 6-2, 6-3 and Ben Blake over Cameron Wall 6-2, 6-2.
O'Fallon took a 4-3 lead with a doubles win by Sohm and Vollmer over Dynamic and Karibian 8-5, but Edwardsville won the next two matches and the meet, with Hulme and Blake winning over Potter and Strobel 8-6 and Ackerman and Norcio winning over Woll and Rowen Brunner 8-4 to take the meet.
