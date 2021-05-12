BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 5, O'FALLON 4: Edwardsville edged O'Fallon 5-4 in a hard fought tennis dual meet that put the Tigers on the verge of winning the Southwestern Conference title.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the singles matches, O'Fallon's Evan Potter won over Colton Hulme 7-5, 6-2 and Gavin Sohm won over Jade Dynamic 6-2. 7-6 to give the Panthers an early lead. The Tigers bounced back with Michael Karibian winning over Kadin Vollmer 3-6, 6-1, 10-8, but Nic Strobel won over Jace Ackerman 6-4, 1-6, 10-5. In the final two singles matches, Edwardsville tied the match with wins by Adrian Norcio over Luke Russo 6-2, 6-3 and Ben Blake over Cameron Wall 6-2, 6-2.

O'Fallon took a 4-3 lead with a doubles win by Sohm and Vollmer over Dynamic and Karibian 8-5, but Edwardsville won the next two matches and the meet, with Hulme and Blake winning over Potter and Strobel 8-6 and Ackerman and Norcio winning over Woll and Rowen Brunner 8-4 to take the meet.

More like this: