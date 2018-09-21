EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School girls’ tennis team continued its current stretch of matches successfully with a 12-0 win over Mascoutah Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers recorded their third sweep of a meet this week and were able to use many of their players against the Indians.

“Today was our fourth meet of seven this week,” said Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe. “We’re now past the midway point on the stretch, and overall, we played 14 kids today. They all played well, everyone had a good time playing together, and we’re looking forward to our Senior Day tomorrow versus Quincy.”

Lipe pointed to two of his players who played particularly well.

“Alyssa Wilson and Hannah Colbert both played twice, and they both played well,” Lipe said. “Overall, it was a strong effort from everyone.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers swept all eight of the singles matches on the day, starting with Chloe Trimpe’s 6-0, 6-0 win over Ella Mosloller and Colbert’s 6-0, 6-1 win over Alina Marison. Grace Hackett took her match with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Abby Spitler, and Morgan Marshall won over Amelia Hardimon 6-1, 6-0.

Wilson won her match over Katie Underwood 6-0, 6-0, while Emma Herman won over Paige Barnes 6-0, 6-0. Eileen Pan defeated Alexys Nieves 6-0, 6-0, and Kasey Schroeder rounded out the singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Fiona Douglas.

In the doubles matches, Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli defeated Mosloller and Marison 6-0, 6-0, while Annie McGinnis and Colbert won over Spitler and Hardimon 6-0, 6-0. Hayley Earnhart and Wilson won over Underwood and Barnes 6-0, 6-1 and Aubrey Wagner and Maryn Heidt completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nieves and Douglas.

The Tigers host the Southern Illinois Duals this weekend, starting with the Senior Day meet against the Blue Devils Friday afternoon, then will play against Normal Saturday morning. Lipe is looking ahead to the meets coming up as his team comes together for the upcoming postseason.

“I hope that we play well,” Lipe said. “We hope to improve on both our singles and doubles. We’re still working out our sectional lineup, and we hope to gain some confidence from this weekend.”

More like this: