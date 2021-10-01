EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Jordan Bush and De'Shawn Larson scored two touchdowns each, Jake Curry passed for a score to Aaron Hayes and senior running back Isaiah Johnson scored his first varsity touchdown as Edwardsville defeated Alton 42-6 in the Tigers homecoming game Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Bush had touchdown runs of 34 yards and one yard, while Larson scored on runs of 48 and 55 yards. Curry passed 32 yards to Hayes, who made a spectacular diving catch in the end zone on the Tigers' second possession. Johnson, a reserve running back, scored his first-ever varsity touchdown with 3:50 left in the game, and Graham McAfoos threw a touchdown pass to Keith Gilchrese on the game's final play to make the final 42-6.

The Tigers led 21-0 at halftime over the Redbirds.

The Tigers are now 4-2 and play at Belleville East next Saturday afternoon, while the Redbirds are 1-5 and host East St. Louis next Friday.

Details to follow. . .Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

