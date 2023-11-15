EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School had two players on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State team in an announcement made by the organization on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Edwardsville senior Jake Curry was named as the quarterback on the Class 8A team, while junior lineman Iose Epenesa was named an honorable mention.

Curry helped the Tigers to a 10-2 record, going 122 of 190 passing for 1,972 yards and 28 touchdowns, also running 111 times for 439 yards and 11 more touchdowns. He will play for SIU-Carbondale next fall.