EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School had two players on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State team in an announcement made by the organization on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Edwardsville senior Jake Curry was named as the quarterback on the Class 8A team, while junior lineman Iose Epenesa was named an honorable mention.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Curry helped the Tigers to a 10-2 record, going 122 of 190 passing for 1,972 yards and 28 touchdowns, also running 111 times for 439 yards and 11 more touchdowns. He will play for SIU-Carbondale next fall.

Edwardsville head football coach Kelsey Pickering said: "Both players had a tremendous football season this year and their best football is still to come."

Curry said: "I want to thank this whole community for all the support throughout my high school career. I also want to thank every single coach who has pushed me to reach my goal of playing at the next level."

More like this:

Nov 9, 2023 - Quarterfinals Preview - Tigers Head North To Take On York Dukes

Nov 15, 2023 - Wells Named IHSFCA First-Team All-State As Well As Academic All-State

Nov 15, 2023 - 233-0: Legendary Staunton-Gillespie Game Was 100 Years Ago On November 24

Nov 1, 2023 - Offensive, Defensive Lineman Aiden Wright Plays Key Role For Oilers, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

Nov 8, 2023 - Logan Keith Is Honored In 3 All-Conference Football Categories, Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of Month For Birds

 