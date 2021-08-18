ALTON - Edwardsville golfer Carter Crow came in first of a tiebreak with Springfield's Payton Woods, while the Tigers' Mason Lewis came in fourth on another tiebreak with Belleville Althoff Catholic's Max Bruening and Marquette Catholic's Aiden O'Keefe took fifth in a tiebreak with O'Fallon's Caden Cannon as Breese Mater Dei Catholic won the team title in the Alton Tee-Off Classic Tuesday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Gordon Moore Park.

Mater Dei won the tournament with a team score of 306, edging out the Tigers for the win, with Edwardsville in second with a 307. O'Fallon was third with a 311, Springfield came in fourth with a 312, Quincy finished fifth at 313, Belleville Althoff Catholic was sixth with a score of 324, Highland came in seventh with a 327, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was eighth at 330, Waterloo finished ninth with a score of 334 and Chatham Glenwood, Belleville West and the Edwardsville junior varsity finished in a three-way tie for tenth, with all three teams shooting 339.

Jacksonville came in 13th with a score of 341, with Breese Central right behind in 14th with a 342, Columbia was 15th with a 344, the Explorers were 16th with a 355, the host Redbirds came in 17th with a score of 357, Jersey and Belleville East tied for 18th with identical scores of 361, Collinsville was 20th with a 370, Centralia was 21st at 383 and Triad came in 22nd with a score of 410.

Crow and Woods finished in a first-place tie, with both shooting a three-under-par 69, Crow winning the championship on a tiebreak. Bruening and Lewis both shot a 70 to finish in a third-place tie, with Bruening taking the tiebreak, O'Keefe won over Cannon for fifth place on another tiebreak after both shot 71, Jake Baldin of Springfield and Carter Goebel of Mater Dei finished tied for seventh with identical scores of 75 and both Zander Brueggemann of Mater Dei and Cameron Bergman of Quincy tied for ninth with each shooting a 76. Brueggemann taking ninth on a tiebreak.

Besides Crow and Lewis, the Tigers saw Bennett Babington shoot an 80, Ryan Suhre had an 88 and Joe Chiarodo fired an 89. The Edwardsville JV was led by Drew Suhre's 80, with Trey Schroeder shooting an 83, T.J. Thiens fired an 87, Mason Babington had an 89 and Bryce Pryor came up with a 97.

Along with O'Keefe's 71, the Explorers saw Will Schwartz shoot an 86, Owen Wilson had a 94, Matthew Kane shot a 104 and Owen Williams fired a 111. The Redbirds' top golfer was Sam Ottwell, with an 85, followed by Alex Siatos with an 86, Alex Schneider came up with an 89, Charlie Coy had a 97 and Henry Neely fired a 107.

Mason Seymour led the way for the Panthers with an 83, while Tyler Noble shot a 92, both Austin Hayes and Garrett Smith each had a 93 and Sean Churchman had a 99. The Kahoks' leader was Eli Venning, who had an 87, with Jack Geisen firing an 88, Andrew Chi had a 95, Christian Voloshi shot 100 and Leighton Morris had a 113. Triad's top golfer was Gavin Heimkamp, who came up with a 90, with Owen Twyman shooting a 99, Tanner Massie had a 109, Aiden Frein shot a 112 and Connor Keith had a 122.

Among teams that sent individuals to play in the tournament, the Alton junior varsity had Cooper Hagen shoot a 90, Will Van Voorhis had a 105, and Chance Linenfelser fired a 106. Granite City saw Brandan Nicol lead the way with a 104, Tyler Nicol was right behind with a 105, and Payton Fedorsek shot a 110.

