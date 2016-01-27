Edwardsville’s boys bowling team finished its season with the IHSA Belleville Sectional last Saturday and made drastic improvements this year from a year ago.

The highlight of the season was advancing from the regional and also topping rival Alton in that meet, hosted by Taylorville.

Edwardsville’s boys had a good day in Saturday’s sectional except for the last game, Edwardsville coach Craig Ohlau said. He said he was exceptionally proud of the boys for their progress this season. Collinsville won the Belleville Sectional with a score of 6,795, followed by O’Fallon with 6,761.

“Our guys have really been bowling well and really confident,” Ohlau said. “We did a great job overall adjusting to the lanes at Belleville. Tyler Cooper was our thoroughbred today and one of the best tournaments of his life with a score of 1,312.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville coach said he was proud to see his team climb the ladder this season and work hard every day at practice.

“They were a very coachable group of kids and bowl with their hearts and minds,” Ohlau said. “I enjoyed the season. I will miss the seniors graduating. Mitch, Tyler and Matt Brusk are our graduating seniors.”

Ohlau thanked Coach Rob Turley for his help and said he does an outstanding job.

“The kids respect him and listen to both of our instructions,” Ohlau said. “Rob Turley has a great rapport with the kids and is always there for them. This is the fourth season the two of us have worked together.”

More like this: