If Monday's 17-0 win over Gillespie at Edwardsville is any indication of how the Tigers' softball season will go, there will be a lot of wins accumulated by the end of the year.

Junior pitcher Allison Loehr was sensational in the opener, allowing only three hits, striking out eight and walking one.

Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said her team had some good at-bats against Gillespie. She said her squad improved at the plate as the game continued.

The coach added that Loehr pitched an excellent contest. Blade also singled out second baseman Jodan Corby, who cracked six hits in six at-bats. She had four doubles and three RBIs. Kallen Loveless and Katelyn Bobrowski had two hits apiece for the Tigers.