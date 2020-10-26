EDWARDSVILLE - The swim talent in Edwardsville and Alton continues to develop even during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Elani Kotzamanis of Alton captured first in the 100-yard backstroke and finished second in two other events on Saturday.

The Tigers had only one first-place winner in Allison Naylor, who took the 50-yard freestyle, however, the Tigers depth and leadership pushed Edwardsville to be able to score in every event of the competition.

Edwardsville won its seventh straight section girls swim title Saturday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville with 170 points, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic coming in second with 63 points.

Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten and his squad continued to dominate the region with the team's immense overall talent.

Alton also participated as did Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney Catholic and Granite City.

Edwardsville placed in events throughout the day and was solid throughout.

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic placed third with 39 points, Springfield High was fourth with 27 points, Quincy came in fifth with 23 points, Collinsville was sixth at 15 points, and Chatham Glenwood was seventh with nine points.

Alton head coach Nancy Miller said her girls had some great races and some big time drops on the day.

"We had some outstanding swims today," she said. "I was grateful the sectional was held for the swimmers."

Rhoten was absolutely elated with the seventh straight sectional title and performance of his girls.

"It's definitely a season none of us will forget anytime soon," Rhoten said. "And let's hope by next fall, we return back to normal, and we forget this season and go forward with normal life."

Included are photos from the Saturday action of Edwardsville, Alton, McGivney, Marquette and Granite City.

