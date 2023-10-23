GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CLASS 3A AT ALTON

Edwardsville won the team title with 49 points, with Normal Community West was second with 60 points, O'Fallon was third with 83 points, Normal Community was fourth 112 and Springfield rounded out the top five with 139 points. Granite City was seventh with 175 points, Alton was ninth at 259 points and Collinsville tied for 11th with Decatur Eisenhower/MacArthur with 301 points.

Julie Bach of Normal Community West was the individual winner, coming in at 18:48.42, with teammate Renee Warren coming in second at 18:34.29. Ali Ince of Normal Community was third at 18:38.89, fourth place went to O'Fallon's 18:48.69 and Edwardsville's Madison Popelar rounded out the top five with a time of 18:55.84.

To go along with Popelar's time, the Tigers saw Emma Patrick finish eighth at 19:20.96, Olivia Coll came in at 19:49.78, Ella Thompson was in at 19:53.20, Antonella DeAvila was home at 19:58.62, Bella Horsfall had a time of 20:37.43 and Ava Horsfall came in at 21:18.35. The Warriors had two qualifiers for the sectional --- Emilee Patrick, who qualified in ninth place with a time of 19:33.28 and Lydia Harris, who came in at 20:43.90. The other Granite runners were Charlee Schwaller, who had a time of 22:13.23, Jersey Egbert at 22:54.68, Marley Bayer, who was in at 25:32.33, Zulikey Galindo was in at 25:50.84 and Madison Tanksley was home at 27:37.72.

The Redbirds had a pair of sectional qualifiers in Sophia Helfrich at 21:00.68 and Monica Klockemper, who had a time of 21:45,48. Aliya Rehling was home at 23:44.05, Isabella Duke had a time of 27:01.84 and Jessica Gabriel was in at 30:08.24. The top runner for the Kahoks was Catalina Jiminez-Magana, who was in at 22:51,59, with Morgan Laing in at 23:32.55, Danielle Cary was home at 25:47.58, Claire Garkie had a time of 25:53.59 and Skylar Thomeczek was in at 28:17.65.

All the team and individual qualifiers will be competing in the IHSA sectional meets next Saturday, with the Class 1A meet at Benton, the Class 2A meet at Jacksonville and the Class 3A meet at Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CLASS 3A AT ALTON

In the Class 3A meet at Alton High, O'Fallon swept the top five spots and had a perfect score of 15 points to win, with Edwardsville coming in second at 54 points, Normal Community was third with 80 points, Normal Community West came in fourth with 130 points and Quincy won the fifth and final team qualifying spot with 164 points. Granite City finished seventh with 202 points, the host Redbirds were ninth at 219 points and Collinsville was 10th with 278 points.

The Panthers swept the top five spots to have the perfect 15 points, with Dylan Ybarra winning at 15:13.02, Zach Thoman was second at 15:19,94, Eli Greenstreet finished third at 15:32.08, Brayden Kloeppel was fourth at 15:36.50 and Harrison Schroeder rounded out the top five with a time of 15:47.55.

Jackson Amick finished seventh for the Tigers at 15:58.40, while Gavin Rodgers had a time of 16:03 35 to place ninth, Taylor Davis was in at 16:12.77, Colin Luitjohan was home at 16:21.80, Cooper Wittek was in at 16:22.11, Colin Thomas had a time of 16:23,44 and Parker Weaver had a time of 16:33.96,

Landon Harris qualified for the sectional for the Warriors at 16:03.23, finishing eighth in the field, while Aidan Harris also qualified for Granite, having a time of 17:02.18. Cleison Miranda-Gomez had a time of 18:20.94, while Joel Farone was home at 19:09.69, Desmond Hart was in at 19:38.70 and Trenton Clutts had a time of 21:18.53. Noah Gallivan led Alton with a sectional-qualifying time of 16:38.17, while Charlie McAfoos came home at 17:44.95, Hank McClaine had a time of 17:57.78, Brayden Murray was home at 19:06.42, Devon Yowell had a time of 19:21.71, Jaxson Duke was in at 19:58.48 and Elias Carter had a time os 20:36.12.

Andrew Gonski led the Kahoks with a time of 17:30.09, while Chase Cummins was in at 18:26.26, Ben Simpkins had a time of 19:37.22, Brian Castro was home at 19:41.08, Cooper James was in at 20:12.39 and Will Slazinik had a time of 21:20.07. None were able to qualify for the sectional.

The advancing teams and individuals in all races will compete in the sectional meets next Saturday, with the Class 1A meet at Benton, Class 2A at Jacksonville and Class 3A at Granite City.

More like this: